Is there such a thing as being too good in a role? If so, Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange certainly take the cake in FX's Feud: Bette and Joan. They despise each other with such explosive ferocity, you can't possibly imagine an alternate reality (a ka real life) in which they would tolerate each other for more than five seconds without someone getting pummeled in the head.

So, while watching the first five episodes, we couldn't help but wonder: Did any of this tension actually go on behind the scenes? And it turns out, boss Ryan Murphy was shocked at how well they got along, because it really could have gone another way.

"When you go into a project like this that's based on such a famous feud," Murphy tells E! News, "the actors who you have playing the feud can go super method and really go at each other. And I've actually seen that happen on projects where you write antagonism, and then it ends up becoming true."

But not Susan and Jessica.

"I was stunned at how Jessica and Susan would really go for each other's throats," says Murphy, "and some of those scenes, they don't come to blows, but at one point [Joan] gets kicked in the head and I would yell, ‘Cut!' and I was always really relieved that they would die laughing together. They were very supportive of each other, in a way that I ‘ve never seen from two actors on a show before. Like, ‘Was I too tough in that last take? ‘You know I don't mean it!' Joking. Laughing."