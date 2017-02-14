EXCLUSIVE!

Romeo Santos Is Quite the Superhero in His New Music Video Featuring Genesis Rodriguez

Romeo Santos, H&amp;eacute;roe Favorito

Vevo

Prepare to be swooned by Romeo Santos, who just released a music video for Valentine's Day. Could this be any more perfect? 

The bachata king is every superhero in "Héroe Favorito" featuring Time After Time actress Genesis Rodriguez

"It was a huge honor for me, and I'm very lucky to have worked with Romeo. The king is back!" the 29-year-old star tells E! News. 

"It's so exciting to see my vision for 'Héroe Favorito' come to life," Romeo says exclusively to E! News.  "From writing the lyrics, to laying down the track, and conceptualizing the artwork, this is the final piece of the puzzle. I can't wait for everyone to see the video! Look out for the special edition on Sprint.TIDAL.com." 

Rodriguez plays a sophisticated woman that's in a relationship with the wrong guy, while Romeo is her limo driver with a tremendous secret: he's a superhero. 

He classically saves her from being hit by a car and then he takes her on an out-of-this-world adventure—literally.

"My Valentine's Day gift for all of the Romeistas," the singer captioned the sneak peek of his video on Instagram.

As a special treat for his fans, Romeo is also giving fans a chance to enter to see him perform an intimate, pop-up concert in their city. TIDAL, Sprint, Boost and Virgin Mobile customers can vote for their city here

