"It's an offer to be…his next wife."

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is receiving a major offer from movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson) in this new clip from the first episode of The Arrangement! The new scripted series premieres on E! on March 5, and we have a sneak peek to show you.

In the video above, Megan's manager Leslie Bellcamp (Autumn Reeser) presents her with a marriage contract from Kyle, who she recently began a relationship with after meeting at an audition for his movie.

"This is an offer from Kyle West," Leslie says.

"For the movie?" Megan asks.

"Technically no," Leslie replies. "It's an offer to be…his next wife."