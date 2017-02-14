"It's an offer to be…his next wife."
Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is receiving a major offer from movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson) in this new clip from the first episode of The Arrangement! The new scripted series premieres on E! on March 5, and we have a sneak peek to show you.
In the video above, Megan's manager Leslie Bellcamp (Autumn Reeser) presents her with a marriage contract from Kyle, who she recently began a relationship with after meeting at an audition for his movie.
"This is an offer from Kyle West," Leslie says.
"For the movie?" Megan asks.
"Technically no," Leslie replies. "It's an offer to be…his next wife."
E!
Leslie quickly realizes Megan is confused about the situation and tells her, "Relax, you start out as the girlfriend, OK? And then if all of that goes well, then the official proposal comes, followed by the engagement period."
She then tells Megan it's a $10 million marriage contract, but Megan doesn't believe it.
"This is Kyle's version of a joke," Megan tells Leslie.
"Sweetie, this is Kyle's version of a proposal," Leslie explains. "He's offering you a contract marriage."
See Megan's reaction to the contract in The Arrangement clip above!
Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!