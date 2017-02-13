It may all be water under the bridge now, but for Adele, her shaky Grammy performance affected her long after the final note.

During Sunday night's Grammy Awards, the British songstress added five more statues to her collection of honors—including "Album of the Year" and "Song of the Year"—but the evening wasn't entirely seamless. After taking the stage to open the show with "Hello," she was slated to perform again in honor of the late George Michael, who was confirmed dead Christmas Day in 2016. However, a few lines into her slow rendition of his hit, "Fastlove," Adele abruptly stopped.