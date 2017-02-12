Hello, it's Adele, winning Record of the Year at the Grammys, along with every other award she was nominated for.

And because she's a hero to all, she used her second big moment of the night to a) give her producer, Greg Kurstin, a chance to speak after he was cut off during her earlier speech for best song, and b) to pay tribute to Beyoncé, who was up for the same award.

"Of course, my dream, my dream and my idol is Queen Bee, and I adore you," she said. "You move my soul every single day, and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you, and I want you to be my mummy, all right?"