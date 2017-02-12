Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
They said it was a love that couldn't be topped. They said they were a match made in heaven. They said no two people (or person and thing, rather) were ever more perfect for each other.
Well move over, Leonardo DiCaprio and Leonardo DiCaprio's vape pen, because there's a new It Couple in town. We give you: Rihanna and Rihanna's flask.
The happy twosome arrived to the 2017 Grammys arm-in-arm, first hitting the red carpet. The flask took a backseat from the attention for the occasion, preferring to let Rihanna shine in her element for the photographers. It takes a very confident couple to understand when it's one person's moment, ya know? But they were together soon enough, and have stuck by each other's side throughout the entirety of the show.
The lovers were first spotted together as the camera panned by: You can see Rihanna here giving a coy eye to whoever decided to out them. She would clearly rather be left alone to enjoy her flask than have to endure any type of fake smiling or laughing just for the television audience's sake.
Rihanna with the flask?!?!? pic.twitter.com/gGi8nfPp6O— ............ (@LaLaChannell) February 13, 2017
When next she appeared alongside her flask, during that Carpool Karaoke bit (which she was having none of), she decided to take a sassier approach and look the camera directly in the eye as if to say, I know you see me with my flask, but I don't care. I'm in love, I'm in love, and I don't care who knows it!
Rihanna stares straight into the camera as she tries to put away her flask #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8z7dx8pZfp— Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017
But Rihanna is not a selfish person. Sure, she is having a great time with her flask and occasionally forgets that she is even at the Grammys in the first place, but she does not need to be the only person reaping the benefits of this beautiful relationship. If somebody else wants to take her flask for a spin, who is she to stand in the way?
The answer is nobody. She'll gladly pass her flask around for anyone who needs a little help making it through the extra-long telecast.
Rihanna and her flask made my night pic.twitter.com/9B59uvNWlR— Jhennoy ? (@httpsjhey) February 13, 2017
Of course, we still have a few questions. Mainly, what is in that flask? Is it vodka? Whiskey? What if she's trolling all of us and it's just Diet Coke?
Just kidding—that concept is more absurd than asking Leo to part with his vape pen. Live long and prosper, Rihanna's flask.