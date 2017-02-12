There really is no dress code at the 2017 Grammys. Just ask Twenty One Pilots.

After winning the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun immediately got up and removed their pants, choosing to walk up to the podium in their underwear. (Briefs > boxers, for this duo, BTW.) Yes, they really did drop trou on music's biggest night. But before you think it was a stunt, Tyler used the duo's acceptance speech to explain the OMG moment.

"This story, it starts in Columbus, Ohio, it was a few years ago and it was before Josh and I were able to make money playing music," he explained. "I called him up, and I said, 'Hey Josh, want to come over to my rental house and watch the Grammys? As we were watching, we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear, and seriously, Josh said to me, and we were no one at the time, he turned to me and he said, 'If we ever go to the Grammys, if we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.'"