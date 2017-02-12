Jennifer Lopez just talked about working with Drake, and we're trying not to lose it.

Fresh back from working on her Las Vegas show, All I Have, the songstress talked to Ryan Seacrest, who didn't miss a beat and asked about her creative relationship with the "Fake Love" rapper.

"I love Drake he's so brilliant, talented, amazing."

Lopez admits that the two did create a track, "Yes, we did. We made a song together."

"Creative sparks?" Seacrest asked.

"Yes, absolutely we hung out, we have a great time. He's amazing. I have so much love for that boy," she said smiling.