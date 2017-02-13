TV's Top Couple 2017: Vote in Round 2 Now!

Top Couples, Outlander, Once Upon A Time, Walking Dead, Person Of Interest

And then there were 32. 

Round two of TV's Top Couple has officially begun, just in time for you to spend your entire Valentine's Day voting in a poll! 

After the first round of 64 competitors, the top 32 are now here to fight for their lives, tournament style. This time, each couple will fight against another couple, and only one out of each pairing will make it to the next round. We've raised the stakes, and that means your favorite couple needs your vote more than ever. 

You can vote in the poll above as many times as you want, for as many different couples as you want. Just remember to take a break every once in a while for the sake of your health and your loved ones. 

The poll will officially close Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, so be sure to get your votes in while you can! 

