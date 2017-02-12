Even at the 2017 Grammys, The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios managed to steal the spotlight...and she wasn't even there.

After winning his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance, 2 Chainz stopped to chat with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet on Sunday, and received an unexpected blast from the past when Corinne's unusual appearance in one of his old music videos recently made headlines.

"I heard, I heard, I need to see it," the rapper said of Corinne's appearance in the video. Well, ask and you shall receive, as E! had the footage ready for 2 Chainz's (and our) viewing pleasure right there on the red carpet.

His first thought as he watched Corinne in the "Zip & A Double Cup" video, which was filmed in 2011? "She was real close to me! Super close." Then, after a few moments of stunned silence as he watched Corinne's nap-like moves, 2 Chainz asked, "What was she doing?! Is she OK?! She was feeling good!"