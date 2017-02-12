La La Land led the 2017 BAFTA Awards nominations with 11 nods, but it didn't take home those 11 trophies, but it did pick up Best Film. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in the musical, Damien Chazelle took home the award for Best Director, and it also won for Best Original Music, but it failed to pick up wins in the other categories.

Stephen Fry hosted the evening for the 12th time. This year's award show, which took place at Royal Albert Hall, also happened to be celebrating its 70th anniversary. Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived to add a little bit of royalty to Hollywood's big night, and of course looked as regal as ever.