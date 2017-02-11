Lady Gaga Prepares for the 2017 Grammys With an Epic Dance Party in Her Closet
by
McKenna Aiello
|
Lady Gaga is dancing like no one's watching! (Except for her 22 million Instagram followers...)
The Joanne pop artist shared a glimpse of what an average Saturday in the life is like for her, and even when she's not electrifying the Super Bowl halftime show or selling millions of records, Gaga can't stop performing. She shared multiple videos to Instagram of herself busting a move from inside her closet, which is stacked from floor to ceiling with her signature wardrobe pieces.
Dressed casually in a pair of denim cutoffs, graphic T-shirt and baseball cap, Gaga lipsyncs to her hit ballad "Million Reasons" while parading through racks of clothing and shelves of shoes. "Millions Reasons dance party in my closet," she captioned one video.
And from the looks of how she spent the day before the 2017 Grammy Awards, Gaga isn't one bit nervous to take the stage alongside Metallica for a performance. As E! News previously reported, the songstress will collaborate with the metal rock group for what is sure to be yet another incredible pairing in Grammys history.
Previously announced performers include Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, John Legend, Adele and more.
It's an especially exciting time for Gaga, given her wildly popular performance at the 2017 Super Bowl and recent world tour announcement. Her dating life also made headlines earlier this week as we confirmed she's struck up a romance with talent agent Christian Carino.
Will Gaga and Christian make their red carpet debut as a couple tomorrow evening? Only time will tell, but there's a million reasons why we'd love to see it happen.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12. Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.