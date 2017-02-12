David Bowie won all the awards he was nominated for at the 2017 Grammys—five, marking more then the number he received when he was alive.

The late iconic rock star won Best Alternative Rock Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Recording Package for his 25th and final album, Blackstar, and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for the lead single "Blackstar" at Sunday's ceremony.

"So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever. ♥ #grammys2017," his only son, Duncan Jones, 45, tweeted alongside a throwback photo of him as a teen or young adult, carrying his father.