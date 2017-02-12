David Bowie won all the awards he was nominated for at the 2017 Grammys—five, marking more then the number he received when he was alive.
The late iconic rock star won Best Alternative Rock Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Recording Package for his 25th and final album, Blackstar, and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for the lead single "Blackstar" at Sunday's ceremony.
"So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever. ♥ #grammys2017," his only son, Duncan Jones, 45, tweeted alongside a throwback photo of him as a teen or young adult, carrying his father.
Blackstar was released on Jan. 8, 2016—Bowie's 69th birthday. He died two days later after a long cancer battle, which he never revealed publicly while alive. A month after his death, Lady Gaga gave a tribute performance to Bowie onstage at the 2016 Grammys.
He had previously won Best Video, Short Form in 1984 for his clip "Jazzin' for Blue Jean" and also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2006 Grammys. Bowie's 2017 Grammy Awards mark the first he was nominated for and won in musical categories.
Bowie was nominated for a total of 11 Grammy Awards from 1984 to 2014, including one nod for Album of the Year for his 1984 record Let's Dance and five nods for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for songs such as his 2001 hit "Thursday's Child."
The singer attended the Grammys once in the years he was nominated—the 2014 ceremony, during which he performed with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. He rarely attended award ceremonies.
The Who's anthem "Baba O'Riley" played as Bowie's Blackstar band members accepted his Grammy for Best Rock Performance on his behalf.
"Working with him on Blackstar introduced me to an artistic genius, a kind man and a funny as hell guy," said saxophonist Donny McCaslin. "In one email, during the early stages of recording Blackstar, he sent me the following message: 'Donny. The structure of the song is sound but now we need to throw a pen light beam on the rest, like a PI scouting a motel room. I'm so excited, I just vomited up a 1967 Mercedes.' That's how it was with him! Collaborative, funny and always ready to try new things."
"I'm a better artist and a better person for having known him," he added.
After Bowie was announced the winner in the Best Rock Song category, presenter Katharine McPhee said, "We accept the award on behalf of David bowie, like all our musical heroes, his music is forever."
