Britney Spears is spending time with those who matter most.

As her niece Maddie Aldridge recovers from serious injuries sustained during a recent ATV accident, the pop superstar enjoyed her Saturday afternoon with sons, Sean and Jayden Federline. The trio soaked up the sun while taking a dip in the pool, posing for a sweet photo later shared to Spears' Instagram. "Family time," she captioned the moment.

Over the past week, the Spears family endured quite a trying time as Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter remained hospitalized through Friday morning. Aldridge was riding in an ATV in Kentwood, La. last Sunday when it flipped over and into a pond. According to multiple reports, the little girl was submerged under water for several minutes and unconscious before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

In the following days, Britney and other members of her famous family shared updates regarding Maddie's progress and asked fans for prayers.