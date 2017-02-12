Ahead of James Corden's big Grammys-hosting debut, we had a few hints as to what would be going down. We knew that he wasn't going to dare try a duet with any of the nominated performers, much to his adoring fans' disappointment. ("No one wants to see that," he told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the show's preview earlier this week. "That would be tragic.") We knew that he would wear a fancy suit. We knew that he was looking forward to a George Michael tribute.

But beyond that, the public was largely in the dark about what was in store once the curtain came up on the Staples Center stage.

The 2017 Grammys kicked off not with the host, but with his buddy Adele, singing a flawless rendition of "Hello." While we would watch a 3.5 hour reel of that song, Corden was pretty flawless himself. He made his grand entrance with a dance number gone hilariously awry, trips and falls and missing shoes and all.