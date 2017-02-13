This $4 Product Is Essential for Before-Bed Haircare

Coconut oil is the answer.

Just ask Empire star Serayah, who stunned in cornrows that elegantly wrapped around her head at the Essence Black Women in Music event.

"When my hair is natural, it's curly and big. It's a lot to care for. Plus, there's a lot of pressure when the lights come on to look a certain way. It's easy to overwork your hair," she told E! News. "The braids free me from all of that. I can wake up in the morning and go. I can work out without having to worry about my hair."

To maintain her braids, the singer-slash-actress relies on coconut oil.