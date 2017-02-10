Inside Scott Disick and Chris Brown's Unlikely Friendship

These bros are loyal!

There's no question that Scott Disick and Chris Brown cross paths with a whole lot of famous figures. But time after time, these two Hollywood stars have found themselves running into each other at a variety of events.

In fact, it has helped create a public friendship some may have never saw coming.

As Grammy weekend unofficially kicked off Thursday night, the duo was spotted catching up at Hollywood hot spot CATCH LA. According to a source, Scott and Chris hung out with a group of guys at dinner before heading to 1OAK LA where they were joined by a few ladies.

It's just one of their many night outs that have been occurring on and off since 2015.