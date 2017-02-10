How Khloe Kardashian Makes Moving On Look So Easy and Fun

It's no secret that Khloe Kardashian has cut out the majority of drama from her life.
Over the past few years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has worked to shed the weight of the world (and some pounds) that was hanging on her shoulders in the wake of her divorce from Lamar Odom, but given everything she went through, she somehow made it look easy...and fun.
First order of business was revamping her life, literally and figuratively. The E! star started a passionate affair with fitness, and it's a love that will not die. From Snapchatting her workouts to opening up to fitness magazines about her sessions with Gunnar Peterson or Don of Don-A-Matrix training, Khloe has made it clear that getting a Revenge Body is just part of the fun.
AKM-GSI
"I don't care what weight I am. It's genuinely about me being healthy," she dished to Health magazine. "I was never like, 'I want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days.' Trust me: I've done juice cleanses. I did the Master cleanse. Like, what would Beyoncé do? But it didn't work for my body and my lifestyle."
She got in such great shape that Khloe even made a video for Vogue that taught fans how to get a better butt and gain confidence at the same time. "Remember, you guys never regret doing your workout, you only regret not doing your workout," Khloe said in the video.
Preach, girl.
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
But when Khloe isn't working out, she's spending time with her family, friends and boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She has flown back and forth to Cleveland to support the NBA star's career, giving fans sneak peeks inside their relationship with a couple of PDA photos every so often. They even spent New Year's Eve together, and an eyewitness told E! News that they "were kissing and dancing all night. They seemed to be having a great time together and with their friends."
New Year's Eve came only a few weeks after Khloe and Lamar finalized their divorce, which had been a couple of years in the making. She put the proceedings on hold after Lamar's drug overdose so she could take care of him, which proved to be an emotionally tough time. But when it was all over, Khloe was ready to move on once again.
"They are friends and always will be, but they don't talk in the same way they used to," a source shared with E! News of their finalized divorce. "They became very close after the Vegas incident and obviously Lamar is extremely grateful to Khloe for everything she did for him, but their relationship has undergone a metamorphosis."
All of the changes Khloe has gone through, while difficult, have only made her feel better about herself—and everyone's noticing. Fans have called Khloe fitness inspo, sister Kim Kardashian has called her and Kourtney Kardashian out for their insane bodies and even Khloe can't deny her progress.
"No, for me it wasn't one person," Khloe revealed to E! News' Sibley Scoles when asked for whom she changed her "revenge" body. "For me it's getting revenge just on my life. I feel like the older I'm getting, I feel like I get better and better and I do think I look younger and I feel better than I did five years ago."
It's easy to say Khloe's inner and outer transformation looks fun because of everything she posts on her app and social media profiles, but it also took plenty of hard work. But hard work has to be rewarded, which she was Thursday night.
Khloe's assistants surprised her with a cake celebrating her new passport, which removed Odom from her name.
"Look what Khloe's assistants got for her because she got a new passport without her old last name," Kim shared on Snapchat. "It's her new last name and look at the weight you guys."
The edible cake listed Khloe's weight as "skinny bitch" with her address located on Freedom Lane.
If moving on means getting delicious cake and a new, healthy outlook on life, then sign us up for Khloe's plan.
Watch a brand-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!