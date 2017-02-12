Over the years, the Girls characters have had many loves, many hairstyles and many embarrassing moments. However, there are some moments and looks that stand above the rest.
"I mean, her performance of ‘Stronger,' I still can't watch it in its entirety," Allison Williams told E! News when asked about Marnie's most cringe-worthy moments. Yep, she's talking about Kanye West's "Stronger," her character performed it in front of a crowd at the party for her then-boyfriend.
"Literally, I cannot watch it. They did this clips collection on HBO Go and I went through and watched it and the ‘Stronger' one ended just in the knick of time, literally in the moment where I was like, I might pass out from secondhand and firsthand embarrassment the clip ended and I was very relieved," Williams dished.
In the hair department, Zosia Mamet's Shoshanna has had a wide variety of styles, from braids, to bobs to twists and everything in between. Yet there's one hairstyle that has come iconic and Mamet's favorite. And it's the same hairstyle that can be seen during Marnie's "Stronger" performance.
"It's pretty predictable, but I think that the—I called it the bagel, but everyone called it the donut. To me it was bigger than a donut, which is why I called it the bagel," Mamet told E! News. "I think that was my favorite because it was the most—it was the most ridiculous."
Or was it the most ridiculous? It took a lot of construction, Mamet explained. "I don't even really own a brush, so that was wild to me," she said.
That bagel hairpiece will have to live on in memory, it didn't come home with Mamet. "No, but I didn't really want to. That can live where it lives," she said.
Girls' final season premieres Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.