Over the years, the Girls characters have had many loves, many hairstyles and many embarrassing moments. However, there are some moments and looks that stand above the rest.

"I mean, her performance of ‘Stronger,' I still can't watch it in its entirety," Allison Williams told E! News when asked about Marnie's most cringe-worthy moments. Yep, she's talking about Kanye West's "Stronger," her character performed it in front of a crowd at the party for her then-boyfriend.

"Literally, I cannot watch it. They did this clips collection on HBO Go and I went through and watched it and the ‘Stronger' one ended just in the knick of time, literally in the moment where I was like, I might pass out from secondhand and firsthand embarrassment the clip ended and I was very relieved," Williams dished.