John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Perform The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" During Grammys 2017 In Memoriam Tribute

Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Grammys 2017, In Memoriam

CBS

The 2017 Grammy Awards honored the lives of the artists we lost this year with a special In Memoriam tribute.

From Prince to George Michael and so many more, it's been a tough year in the world of entertainment. So to honor those we've lost this year, John Legend and Broadway's Cynthia Erivo took the stage at Sunday's award show.

The duo performed a downtempo version of The Beach Boys' song "God Only Knows," before and after photos of the artists who've passed flashed on the screen.

Read

Prince, George Michael

Kevin Winter; Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images

Earlier in the award show, tributes were performed for both Prince and George Michael. Prince passed away this past April at his Paisley Park home at the age of 57, while George died over the Christmas holiday at the age of 53.

To see the complete In Memoriam tribute, visit the Grammys website.

Tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for complete coverage of the 2017 Grammys.

