The 2017 Grammy Awards honored the lives of the artists we lost this year with a special In Memoriam tribute.

From Prince to George Michael and so many more, it's been a tough year in the world of entertainment. So to honor those we've lost this year, John Legend and Broadway's Cynthia Erivo took the stage at Sunday's award show.

The duo performed a downtempo version of The Beach Boys' song "God Only Knows," before and after photos of the artists who've passed flashed on the screen.