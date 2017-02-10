Sure, Gigi Hadid has graced the cover of Vogue 20 times, but when it comes to matters of the heart, she tries to "play it cool" just like the rest of us.

During her first appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show Friday—a moment she cited as one of her personal goals—the 21-year-old supermodel covered virtually every topic, including her Tommy x GiGi collection and her love for 8-year-old viral sensation, Noah Ritter.

Of course, there was talk of the star's equally famous beau, former One Directionmember Zayn Malik, whom she has been dating for a year and a half. While fans first saw signs of a blossoming romance between the lovebirds when they were photographed gazing into each other's eyes in the back of a car, their origins have been less clear—until now.