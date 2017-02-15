Joanna Coles announced the new editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan on Wednesday's So Cosmo.
On the episode, Joanna gathered the staff for another meeting to tell them who their new boss would be after she moves on to her new role as chief content officer.
"The new editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan is an excellent, first class, ASME award-winning editor, Michele Promaulayko," Joanna told the staff.
Joanna then went on to say that Michele is "perfect" for the job because she used to work at Cosmopolitan.
After the announcement was made, the staff started to worry about their jobs as a new editor is about to come in. Leah especially had a hard time with the idea of a new boss and has a meeting with Joanna about her future at the magazine.
Meanwhile, Evan landed the fitness contributor job at the magazine, turning his and Diandra's relationship into an office romance. But now that Evan has joined the Cosmo staff, his relationship with Diandra is starting cause tension in the office.
