The battle officially begins!

Hopefully you've got your clickin' fingers ready because round 1 of TV's Top Couple 2017 is now open for voting. You can vote as many times as you'd like in the top 64 until the poll closes on Friday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. PT. The 32 couples with the most votes will move onto the second round, which will be tournament-style, with each couple facing off against another couple until only one remains.

The 64 couples competing this year include everyone from last year's winner, The 100's Clarke and Lexa, to all your This Is Us faves, to one couple from the Norwegian show Skam, which received so many nominations it could certainly not be overlooked.