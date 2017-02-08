XPOSURE/AKM-GSI
Love will never do without the Jacksons!
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana welcomed their firstborn son, Eissa Al Mana, Jan. 3 in London. "Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," her rep said at the time. Three weeks later, the 50-year-old "Rhythm Nation" singer was photographed for the first time since becoming a mother while shopping at the children's clothing boutique Blue Almonds.
The famously private singer has maintained a low profile ever since that shopping trip. But, on Tuesday, she resurfaced at a flower shop in North London. "A store manager helped to carry Janet's purchase to the waiting chauffeured vehicle outside the store," a source tells E! News exclusively. Additionally, the new mom looked "happy and healthy" as she smelled the blooms.
The rare public outing came a day after her 86-year-old mother, Katherine Jackson, and her 66-year-old sister, Rebbie Jackson, visited her home. "It seems like her family is staying close to help and support Janet," a source says. Katherine and Rebbie left Janet's home after four hours.
Wissam, meanwhile, has not been photographed since Eissa's arrival.
Janet and Wissam met in 2010 and secretly tied the knot two years later. "We were married in a quiet, private and beautiful ceremony," the newlyweds said after exchanging vows. "Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favorite children's charities."
The couple added, "The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true."
Children have always been important to Janet. As she told Piers Morgan in 2011, for many years, friends would tell her, "'Oh, you'd make a great mother.'" When she'd asked why, they'd reply, "'You're very nurturing. You're very mothering and you take care of people all the time.'"
So, it comes as no surprise that she is "totally in love" with motherhood. As a source said last month, "She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time, and that's all she really wants."
After all, Janet prioritizes family above all else. "She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy, but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby," a source said. "A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom."