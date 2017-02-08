Tom Brady wasn't the only person who lost something at the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots superfan Maria Menounos was watching the big game at NRG Stadium when her excitement overtook her! As Brady's team was staging the craziest comeback in Super Bowl history, the E! News host was having the ultimate freak out that resulted in her losing a small diamond from her engagement ring. The moment it happened was caught on tape, so E! News can exclusively reveal Maria's passionate fandom that cost her part of her beloved piece of jewelry.

"It pays to be a superfan of the Patriots," Maria tells us. "I didn't know that I could break my ring being a superfan but apparently that's what happened."