Your wait for more Orange Is the New Black is almost over. Almost being the key word. The Netflix prison dramedy announced its anticipated fifth season will premiere on Friday, June 9. The announcement was made via a tweet with a teaser video featuring all your favorite inmates, including Daya (Dascha Polanco) and that gun.

"Things will never be the same," the show's trailer is captioned on YouTube. On Twitter, the teaser is, "There's no turning back."

Why all the ominous messages? If you'll recall, season four ended on a huge cliffhanger. Spoiler alert!