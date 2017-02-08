NBC
Who are Mandy Moore's harshest This Is Us critics? Her parents. Right after "I Call Marriage," the latest episode, aired, Moore's parents adorably texted their daughter. But it wasn't all praise. Moore posted screenshots of the texts from her mom and dad who were critical of Rebecca Pearson's actions on This Is Us.
"Although Rebecca has issues, doesn't she? Hopefully she is made to look better in future episodes," Moore's mom texted. "Right now Jack is the super hero."
"Mom and Dad know how to keep it real," Moore captioned the photo of the texts. "Thanks guys?
The episode showed Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's wedding and the dissolution of Miguel (Jon Huertas) Shelly's (Wynn Everett) marriage as the story jumped around in time. At the end of the episode, determined to make his marriage as strong as possible, Jack surprised his wife and brought her to their first apartment for a romantic rendezvous. They seemed closer than ever when Rebecca dropped a bombshell: her band is going on a five-state tour and she wants to go.
"The final moment is critical for where we're going. It's been a line of dialogue that I planned on hitting around this time of the season, even as we were planning out this season initially. This episode is so important. If this season is a door, that moment at the end of this episode is the hinge," creator Dan Fogelman told EW.
"On the Jack and Rebecca side of things, we're going to stay very much in this story line for them, for multiple episodes now as we head toward completion of our season, and it's going to be exactly what you described — it's a confusing experience to be with this couple who so many are attaching to both individually and as a couple primarily, and watch them really go through a difficult thing. Whenever we've been in this time period in the past, there's been hints even from this start of the episode that this is the part where their marriage is most tested. And I think this is the moment that leads to it really starting to get tested in the rest of this season," he continued.
Chrissy Metz, Kate on the series, praised her TV parents.
"Jack and Rebecca have some of the most beautiful television love and relationship that I have seen, that I am obviously partial to," she said in the This Is Us after show.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
