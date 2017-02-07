Not even celebrities can escape an unfortunate car accident.

E! News has learned that Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run accident around 7:30 p.m. local time in Hollywood this Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement sources tell E! News that the supermodel was the passenger of the vehicle that was hit. She ultimately sustained no injuries.

An unnamed suspect was arrested by Hollywood division on misdemeanor hit and run.

Earlier in the day, Chrissy appeared to be in great spirits on Snapchat where she shared a throwback photo of herself.