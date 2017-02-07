Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge just made great strides in her recovery after a serious ATV accident over the weekend.
The Tangipahoa Paris Sheriff's Department released a statement today obtained by People explaining that the 8-year-old is "awake and talking" to her family members who have been by her side since she was hospitalized Sunday.
"With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident."
The police department's statement then continued to share specifics on Maddie's current health and prognosis.
"Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she was not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident."
Just yesterday, Britney Spears broke her silence on her niece's accident by tweeting the following message to her fans around the world:
"Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece." Meanwhile, Lynn Spears posted a similar message on Facebook writing, "Love you all so very much. Thank you for your prayers, please keep them coming."
Maddie was rushed to a local area hospital after her ATV became submerged in a pond Sunday. Her mother and stepfather were unable to rescue her, as she was trapped by her seat belt and safety netting. The 8-year-old was driving the off-roading vehicle on her own but her family was nearby and watching her drive.
Our thoughts go out to the entire Spears family during this difficult time and we hope Maddie continues to improve in the coming days ahead.