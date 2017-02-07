For those of us bracing for winter snow, this video may sting even more.

After eight years in the White House, Barack Obama faced his newfound freedom as a private citizen by hitting the sand and surf with billionaire Richard Branson on the mogul's private property, Necker Island. Yes, the FOMO is very real.

According to the British business magnate, it was the perfect time for the former Commander in Chief to learn how to kitesurf—especially since Obama had to give up surfing once he started living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.