Milo Ventimiglia is the gift that keeps on giving—just ask the lucky fan who got the surprise of a lifetime while watching This Is Us.
Ventimiglia posted the below video in conjunction with the new episode of This Is Us airing Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on NBC. In it, Ventimiglia and the cast were filming on location when they noticed the people in the neighboring house were watching an episode of This Is Us. Naturally, Ventimiglia and the cast and crew went over and knocked on the door.
"Hi, sorry to bother you. We're filming next door and we happened to notice what you're watching right now," he said. "You're watching us."
When your filming #ThisIsUs & the neighbors are watching...#ThisIsUs while you're filming #ThisIsUs!!! TONIGHT we're back!! 9/8c on @nbc MV pic.twitter.com/XPixJS1j8J— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 7, 2017
Man, Fred is so lucky. Can you imagine? Fred got some selfies with Ventimiglia and the young actors playing Kate, Kevin and Randall as teens. So, we're getting another teen flashback soon. Could it be more of a hint about Jack's death? Viewers saw a glimpse of the funeral that featured the Pearson kids as teenagers.
"By the end of the season, you're going to know a lot of the details of the how and the ramifications of it. In terms of the detail of how he died, was it illness? Was it something tragic? Was it something else? You're not going to know that for a little bit because we want to show that in the show. So that's going to take a minute," creator Dan Fogelman said about Jack's death.
In the Tuesday, Feb. 7 episode, "I Call Marriage," viewers get to see Jack and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) wedding day. Additionally, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggles with William's (Ron Cephas Jones) deteriorating health, Toby (Chris Sullivan) throws a wrench into Kate's (Chrissy Metz) weight loss journey and Kevin (Kevin Hartley) examines is romantic past. Expect some Miguel (Jon Huertas) action when he reveals some news to Jack and Rebecca in the past.
This Is Us was recently renewed for two more seasons by NBC. It airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
