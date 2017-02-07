Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Tracy Morgan is busy channeling reality television's biggest stars in his bedroom.
Nearly three years since his life-threatening car crash, the comedian is back in full force—in perhaps more ways than one. During an interview on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show Tuesday, the star explained how he recently purchased and is in the process of renovating a $20 million house. However, Morgan has even more plans for his new home.
"When we move in, we're gonna have another baby," he said on set. "We're starting tonight."
While DeGeneres wasn't exactly prying for more details, the actor willingly shared.
"You gotta understand. For a whole year, I was on the couch. I couldn't do nothing," he recalled. "So, when everything was working, I went crazy."
"Our sex life is so hot. It's like volatile. We role play—that's how we keep it hot," Morgan said of his bedroom behavior with his wife of two years, Morgan Wollover. The couple shares 3-year-old daughter, Maven. Morgan also has sons Malcolm, Gitrid and Tracy Jr. from a previous marriage.
As for the couple's newest inspiration in the bedroom, look no further than the Kardashians.
"Tonight, she's gonna dress up like Blac Chyna and I'm gonna put on a fat suit and be Rob Kardashian," he said.
"Maybe I'll go home and do that, too," Ellen quipped.