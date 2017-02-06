Well, no surprise. Sarah Michelle Gellar slays at lightning rounds.
The actress and mother of two invited us into her cozy kitchen awhile back for a cooking demo, and while we were busy making ourselves comfortable, Gellar settled into the hot seat to take the E!Q in 42 with E! News' Carissa Loethen Culiner.
She took us through a day in the life, revealed a few of her favorite things and... yes, Sarah Michelle, you won!
Gellar has become a downright domestic goddess over the years, cooking (she made brownies with Carissa!) and crafting and putting her homemade touches all over the house. Moreover, she loves cooking with her kids—and she advises moms of picky eaters to make their kids part of the menu-planning process at the store.
At the end of 2015 she launched Foodstirs, a subscription service featuring baking kits and recipes with a healthy twist—which we were thoroughly inspired by over the holidays—and a new cookbook, Stirring Up Fun With Food: Over 115 Simple, Delicious Ways to Be Creative in the Kitchen, is due out April 4.
Gellar and her husband of 14 years, Freddie Prinze Jr.—no slouch in the kitchen himself, having released his own cookbook, Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor, last year—just spent Super Bowl weekend in New York showing their kids around Mom's hometown. And yes, they saw Hamilton.