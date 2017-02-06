Pink hasn't dropped any weight since becoming a mom for the second time, and she's perfectly happy about it.
The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer gave birth to her and hubby Carey Hart's son in late December, and now six weeks later, Pink is back in the gym working on her fitness game. Jameson Moon Hart's proud mama shared a post-workout selfie with celeb trainer Jeanette Jenkins on Monday, and from the looks of Pink's smile, she's ready to get to work.
"Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal!" she captioned the snapshot.
Earlier today, Pink also shared an adorable photo of her little guy wearing a "Straight Outta Mumma" onesie that she captioned, "Happy Monday." Too cute!
In the first interview after welcoming her newest bundle of joy, Pink told Ellen DeGeneres that there's one member of the Hart family who hasn't quite adjusted to having a newborn baby in the household.
That someone would be Pink and Carey's 5-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart, who her mom described as a "little weepy."
"I do all kinds of stuff," she explained after revealing she threw a "big sister party" for her first born to help cope with the new addition. "I literally put Jameson down when she walks into the room... She's a little weepy these days, so we're working it out."
It seems Willow is fitting in plenty of quality time with her dad, as Carey recently shared a sweet photo of his little girl (who's currently rocking some pretty fly pink hair) and captioned it, "Ummmm, we spend a lot of time together. #Steez #MiniMe"