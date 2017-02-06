There's only one Mitch Buchannon.
Well, there was. Now there are going to be two—but instead of being uptight about passing the baton to the new Baywatch crew, David Hasselhoffis instead sharing the infinite wisdom he acquired in 220 episodes of TV lifesaving in the original 1990s-era series.
The star from the original Baywatch chatted with E! News at the 2017 DGA Awards over the weekend, revealing to us what he passed on to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson—who is playing the more simply spelled Mitch Buchanan in the remake—about getting the character right.
The actors talked about the role while on set, where Hasselhoff—who has an as-yet undefined cameo in the movie—told the Rock that the secret was...wait for it...
"Just to be cool."
Considering the Hoff's iconic role...makes sense!
"Be cool, have fun and save lives," Hasselhoff said simply.
Although it was admittedly weird to see Johnson playing his old role in the movie, Hasselhoff said he loved working with the new cast and the reigning Sexiest Man Alive "was really kind."
"You were the king of the block back in 1989 and now The Rock is," Hasselhoff reasoned. "It's better to have a picture with the king of the block."
As far as what he'll be doing in the film, the O.G. lifeguard said producer Beau Flynn "couldn't have been more gracious, he let me do what I wanted to do, and we'll see what happens."
The highly anticipated Baywatch, also starring Zac Efron as pretty-boy lifeguard Matt Brody (David Charvet in the TV classic) and Priyanka Chopra as the villainous Victoria Leeds, is in theaters May 26.