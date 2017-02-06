All the Times Tom Brady Has Cried in Public

There's no doubt about it: Tom Brady is one of the greatest.

However, just because he has more Super Bowl wins than any other quarterback in history, doesn't mean he's over the emotions that come with it! In fact, the New England Patriots quarterback seems to be getting even more emotional as time goes on.

Case in point: He cried multiple times just in the 2017 Super Bowl run alone.

With that being said, we decided to take a look back at some of his biggest, public tear-fests...