Fit for a Queen!

Lady Gaga reigned over the 2017 Super Bowl on Sunday, and thus, it was absolutely necessary she laid her head to rest in a home that fit the slay-worthy standards of her performance.

Thanks to AirBnB, she could.

Mother Monster spent Super Bowl weekend in a lavish $20 million Houston estate courtesy of the vacation rental website. The 9,768 square foot palace is named Villa Encantado and came complete with five bedroom suites, five and a half large bathrooms as well as a fitness center, a resort-inspired pool, a plush home theater and a temperature controlled wine vault for both storage and entertaining.