Here's the $20 Million Houston Mansion Where Lady Gaga Stayed During the 2017 Super Bowl

Lagy Gaga, Airbnb

Airbnb; Getty Images

Fit for a Queen!

Lady Gaga reigned over the 2017 Super Bowl on Sunday, and thus, it was absolutely necessary she laid her head to rest in a home that fit the slay-worthy standards of her performance.

Thanks to AirBnB, she could.

Mother Monster spent Super Bowl weekend in a lavish $20 million Houston estate courtesy of the vacation rental website. The 9,768 square foot palace is named Villa Encantado and came complete with five bedroom suites, five and a half large bathrooms as well as a fitness center, a resort-inspired pool, a plush home theater and a temperature controlled wine vault for both storage and entertaining.

Gaga's massive 27-foot by 14-foot master suite was the perfect place for her to get some rest and relaxation, providing a walk-in closet for all her super Bowl ensembles as well as an onyx and marble-clad bathroom and views of the estate's lush gardens. 

Gaga took to Instagram to thank AirBnB for the stay, posing outside the vast mansion and writing, "Thank you @airbnb for the gorgeous home in Houston for #SB51."

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

Meanwhile, other than housing the hit performer of the Super Bowl, AirBnB also made headlines on Sunday for it's touching commercial that honored their message of acceptance and a "world where anyone can belong."

The commercial shared visuals of all different people of different races, beliefs and backgrounds with a message that read: "We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. the world is more beautiful the more you accept."

