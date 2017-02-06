Forget returning to the Upside Down, it looks like our world is going to get turned upside down by Stranger Things season two. Netflix released the first teaser and announced the premiere date\—Halloween 2017—during the Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons and naturally the pint-sized stars of Stranger Things took to social media to hype the event even more.

In a video posted by Noah Schnapp—that's Will Byers, the boy who survived the Upside Down (But is he unscathed? Remember what he coughed up in the last bit of the season one finale?)—the cast reacted to the commercial pretty much the same way fans around the country did. There's lots of screaming, gasping and hands over mouths. Schnapp posted the video with an accurate description: "Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!!"