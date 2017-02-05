No one is more proud of Tom Brady than his family.

The New England Patriots quarterback just took his team to 2017 Super Bowl victory, and who better to celebrate the unforgettable moment than with wife Gisele Bündchen, and their three kids, Vivian, John and Benjamin.

During his post-game speech, Brady thanked his extended family, as well as his mother Galynn Brady (who he dedicated the game to) for being by his side every step of the way. "They're all happy so it's nice to have everybody here and it's going to be a great celebration tonight," Brady shared onstage.