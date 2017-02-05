The longest day on TV has returned, and not many things have changed.

Sure, Jack Bauer is now Eric Carter, Kiefer Sutherland is now Corey Hawkins, and it's now 2017 instead of the early 2000s, but not much else has changed. 24 is still obviously 24, colon or no colon, down to the clock, the split screens, and that oh-so-familiar 24 transition noise.

Tonight's premiere of Legacy introduced us to Eric, an ex-Army ranger who hates terrorism, and who also happens to be the target of a bunch of terrorists who want revenge for a major death the ranger squad was responsible for. Everyone in his squad has been murdered, along with their families, but thanks to his quick thinking, his gun skills, and his friends in the CTU, that most likely will not happen to him.

That first hour of Eric being chased by men with vaguely foreign accents felt so very 24 that it was both comforting and almost a little boring. Here are just a few of the things we're pretty sure we've seen before: