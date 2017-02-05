Hamilton's Original Schuyler Sisters Give Luke Bryan a Run for His Money at the 2017 Super Bowl

Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rene Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton Sisters, 2017 Super Bowl, God Bless America

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Luke Bryan was a bit outshone ahead of the 2017 Super Bowl.

While the country singer did a fine job singing the National Anthem to kick off the big game on Sunday From the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, it was Hamilton's original trio of Schuyler sisters that made headlines.

Reuniting on the field ahead of Bryan's "Star Spangled Banner," Renee Elise Goldberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmne Cephas Jones gave the 72,000 football fans in the crowd and millions of viewers quite the surprise with their harmonious rendition of "America the Beautiful."

They earned a massive applause and had coaches, players and fans of both the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots smiling with their impressive performance.

In honor of their own sisterhood, they changed the lines, "God shed his grace on thee/ And crown thy good with brotherhood/ From sea to shining sea," to "God shed his grace on thee/ And crown thy good with sisterhood/ From sea to shining sea!"

This, of course, had celebrities and fans taking to Twitter to applaud the singers:

The combination of the Hamilton sisters' performance alongside Bryan's National Anthem certainly set the tone for another unforgettable Super Bowl. We're sure Lady Gaga's halftime show will only take the game to another level!

What did you think about the opening performances? Sounds off in the comments below!

