Andrew Garfield Admits Kissing Ryan Reynolds Was "Ridiculous," But Could It Happen Again at the Oscars?

Andrew Garfield is a man who can kiss and tell.

Close to a month after the Hollywood actor was spotted making out with Ryan Reynolds at the 2017 Golden Globes, some fans are still asking one question: How the heck did that happen?

As you likely could have guessed, it really was all in good fun.

"It was a ridiculous thing," Andrew explained while laughing on The Graham Norton Show. "I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife.' And he said, ‘Yah, that's great.'"

The original hope was also for Ryan to win Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy thanks to his work in Deadpool. Once his name was called, he would move towards wife Blake Lively and then make a last-minute move to Andrew.

Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield, Golden Globes

Instead of ignoring the idea when Ryan Gosling won, the duo decided to switch things up.

"I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it' and he was game," Andrew explained. "And I loved that we were so deep in the background so you kind of have to look and see if it was actually real."

This isn't the first time Andrew has been asked about his unforgettable PDA moment. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Hacksaw Ridge star also explained his friendly smooch.

"I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost," he told host Stephen Colbert. "It doesn't matter. It's how you play the game and you showed up. He gave his all. It doesn't change anything in my heart."

With so much love in the air, should we keep our eyes peeled for another kiss with Ryan come Oscar Sunday? "No!" Andrew shared during his most recent interview. "It was ridiculous." But there's always hope for another surprise pairing.

"It depends on who they sit me next to," he recently joked to E! News' Marc Malkin. "If they're smart they'll sit me next to someone that I'm attracted to. In that room, I don't think there are many misses."

