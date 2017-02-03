Kylie Minogue Calls Off Her Wedding to Joshua Sasse

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Kylie Minogue has called off her engagement to Joshua Sasse.
The "Timebomb" singer announced she is single again on Instagram; The Sun first reported news of the former couple's split (and Sasse's alleged infidelity) Thursday evening. Addressing her 1.4 million "lovers," the Australian pop star confirmed the split Friday. "Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways," Minogue wrote. "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons."
Sharing a picture of a sunrise, Minogue ended her note with a hashtag: "#thesunalwaysrises."
Minogue, 48, met Sasse, 29, when she made a guest appearance on his ABC series Galavant. They began dating in September 2015 and announced plans to tie the knot in February 2016.
It would have been the first marriage for both Minogue and Sasse.
The Sun claimed Minogue is "devastated" and "heartbroken." The split comes a week after she said she planned to take the actor's surname after their wedding. "Sasse is a great name. Kylie Sasse is a great name. It's a great stage name. Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue," Minogue told The Daily Mail's You magazine. "I'll definitely be taking Sasse, but there will be Minogue in there somewhere. Taking a different name makes a statement. Nobody wants to be 'Mr. Minogue.' It takes a very strong man to put himself in that position, and I fully appreciate that. The world around you sees it differently, and a lot of guys can't deal with that."
Sasse has not publicly discussed the breakup or the affair rumors.
E! News has reached out to the actor's rep for comment.