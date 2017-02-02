Zayn Malik is going solo once again.

On Thursday afternoon, the former One Direction member decided to give fans a twist on his collaboration with Taylor Swift .

How does an acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn alone sound?

In the YouTube video just released, new footage is shown of Zayn in the recording studio as he perfects his portion of the song. We also get footage of the 24-year-old boarding a jet and showing off his tattoos.

Zayn's acoustic performance comes hours after Taylor shared her own version while rehearing for DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night.