He may play the seductive Christian Grey on the silver screen, but Jamie Dornan has some moves of his own.
In the middle of an interview on Conan Wednesday night, the Irish star demonstrated just how strong he is when he mounted himself on top off the late-night host's desk. But, before he performed the stunt, the star had a warning.
"Just before I do this, if my face breaks or anything—you will play for all of that," he quipped.
While Conan O'Brien admitted he wouldn't personally be paying for any injury, Dornan proceeded to lift his body off the ground in a semi-handstand on the comedian's desk. The trick looked flawless, but under Dornan's shirt, something had gone a bit awry. "I've just pulled my peck," he said. "That's not good."
"It's worth the broken tit," Andy Richter added.
As for how the impressive trick came to be, the actor explained how the director wanted to have a scene of Christian Grey working out. However, the team didn't want him doing the same old bicep curl.
"I just happened to say I've got this like one party trick that I can do like a sort of pommel horse," he recalled. However, it was only going to happen once.
"I was like, 'Ok, look, you've got one take to get this.' It's so hard to do," he said. "We did it and I was like, 'Just make sure everything's in focus and there's enough film in the camera and we're going to do this once and then I'm going to need like a rest in my trailer.'"
Needless to say, they got their take.
Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters Feb. 10.
