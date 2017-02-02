Dakota Johnson: Everything I Say Turns Sexual

If there's one thing Dakota Johnson has learned as she promotes Fifty Shades Darker, it's that context is key. Seth Meyers asked the actress about the "titillating" sequel on Late Night Wednesday and whether her role as Anastasia Steele has impacted her interactions with fans.

"I recently was in a Starbucks getting some coffee, as you do, and a kid came up. He was probably like 14 or 15, and he was like, 'Hey, can I get a picture with you?' I was like, 'Yeah, yeah. Of course,'" Johnson, 27, recalled. As they were taking a selfie together, the teen confessed, "I actually don't know who you are, but my mom is over there. She's freaking out."

Johnson looked over and saw his mom "face-down on a table" and unable to "make eye contact" because she was so star-struck. Johnson joked that she'd sent her son "into the fire!"