Rob Lowe likes the sound of this job listing.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor addressed reports of a job application allegedly posted online to find him a new assistant.

"I haven't seen this. I've been hearing about it, so help me out," Lowe told the late-night host. Not a problem—Kimmel had the description right in front of him.

Among the responsibilities included in the job post, applicants were expected to "ensure the client, Rob, is fed and has had coffee throughout the day" and "schedule haircuts every episode for the client." The job also said that the assistant must have a dinner plan for when the actor gets home past 8 p.m. and to schedule massages or get the jacuzzi running if he desires.

"I've got my priorities really in order—that's what's clear," the star retorted. "It sounds pretty good."