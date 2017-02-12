You've enjoyed our sneak peeks from the E! studio and from Saturday's red carpet prep, and tonight's the night!
E! Live 360 is on the 2017 Grammys red carpet this evening, putting you in the heart of all the A-list action at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Presented by AT&T, E Live 360 is a totally immersive only available on the E! News app.
Our multi-channel event covers the red carpet from all angles, and your E! Live 360 host Will Marfuggi will be pointing out the all must-see moments as they're happening, so there's no chance of FOMO. Watch the 2D promo above to see what we mean.
E!
Download the E! News app now at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, and join us tonight at 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET/2:30–4:30 p.m. PT on the Grammys red carpet.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12. Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.