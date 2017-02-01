The high drama and wacky antics of the Real Housewives franchise may get all the headlines, but the true cornerstone of each and every city in the Bravo reality series stable is usually a pair of best friends. Every city's got at least one set of inseparable soul sisters who make us laugh—and usually cry once they inevitably see their relationship tested by malevolent outside forces (aka, their co-stars). From Beverly Hills' Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards to New York's Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill, to even franchise newcomers like Dallas' Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman, these uniquely special (and uniquely hilarious) relationships are everywhere to be found.

But not all are created equal. Which pair of Real Housewives BFFs deserves the top spot in the RH Hall of Fame? We're glad you asked...