It's hard to imagine television without Chrissy Metz, but it wasn't so long ago that she was living on unemployment and desperately in search of a new role.

More than a decade ago, the 36-year-old Florida native landed her first gig on television—a cameo—on Entourage. A few one-episode jobs followed until the budding actress was cast as the recurring Ima Wiggles on American Horror Story: Freak Show.

"I'd wanted the role of Ima [Barbara] Wiggles desperately, and after I got it, I thought, OK, awesome, this is a jumping board for my career! But when it wrapped, there was…nothing," she remembered in an interview with Glamour.